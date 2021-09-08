Beautiful September weather Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Cooler air is pushing in from the northwest and today is going to be nice and comfortable.

We'll have lots of sunshine, however, an isolated shower may develop late this afternoon.

High temperatures today will be in the 70s with low humidity. Great sleeping weather is on tap tonight with lows in the 50s.

Awesome weather continues tomorrow and Friday with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

It'll feel like the middle of summer again on Saturday with high reaching the middle 80s. It looks like a great 3 days for the second weekend of Summerfest.

There is a slight chance for storms on Sunday, but much of the day should remain dry.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 76

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cool

Low: 57 Lake 52 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 86

SUNDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 80

