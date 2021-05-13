Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Beautiful day in store for Thursday

items.[0].videoTitle
It's not as chilly this morning, but a few spots inland still may wake up to a little bit of frost.
and last updated 2021-05-13 06:42:32-04

It's not as chilly this morning, but a few spots inland still may wake up to a little bit of frost.

Sunshine is back today, and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday.

Overall, it's going to be an absolutely beautiful day. High temperatures will be in the 60s, but it will get a little bit cooler lakeside late in the afternoon. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

The really nice weather continues Friday, and we might even hit 70 away from Lake Michigan. Unfortunately, we'll probably have more clouds over the weekend, along with small chances for showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

I still think most of your weekend ends up being dry.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice
High: 64 Lake 68 Inland
Wind: W to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 46
Wind: S to W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 66 Lake 70 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 62 Lake 66 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 62 Lake 67 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 64 Lake 70 Inland

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.