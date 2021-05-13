Beautiful day in store for Thursday

It's not as chilly this morning, but a few spots inland still may wake up to a little bit of frost.
Sunshine is back today, and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday.
Overall, it's going to be an absolutely beautiful day. High temperatures will be in the 60s, but it will get a little bit cooler lakeside late in the afternoon. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 40s.
The really nice weather continues Friday, and we might even hit 70 away from Lake Michigan. Unfortunately, we'll probably have more clouds over the weekend, along with small chances for showers on both Saturday and Sunday.
I still think most of your weekend ends up being dry.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice
High: 64 Lake 68 Inland
Wind: W to SE 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 46
Wind: S to W 10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 66 Lake 70 Inland
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 62 Lake 66 Inland
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 62 Lake 67 Inland
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 64 Lake 70 Inland