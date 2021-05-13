Beautiful day in store for Thursday

It's not as chilly this morning, but a few spots inland still may wake up to a little bit of frost.

Sunshine is back today, and temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday.

Overall, it's going to be an absolutely beautiful day. High temperatures will be in the 60s, but it will get a little bit cooler lakeside late in the afternoon. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

The really nice weather continues Friday, and we might even hit 70 away from Lake Michigan. Unfortunately, we'll probably have more clouds over the weekend, along with small chances for showers on both Saturday and Sunday.

I still think most of your weekend ends up being dry.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice

High: 64 Lake 68 Inland

Wind: W to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 46

Wind: S to W 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66 Lake 70 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 62 Lake 66 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 62 Lake 67 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland