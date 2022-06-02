Beautiful day expected Thursday with temps in the 70s

It's cool for a June morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. It's going to end up being a fantastic day with a lot of sunshine, a light breeze, and temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. There is a tiny chance of a pop-up shower north of Milwaukee late afternoon and into this evening. Another awesome day is on the way Friday.
Soak up the sunshine while we have it because clouds, rain, and cooler temperatures are on the way this weekend. It won't rain all weekend but on and off rain will be with us Saturday through Sunday morning.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Evening Shower?
High: 74
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Bec. Mainly Clear
Low: 54
Wind: Variable 5 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and cool with Rain Possible
High: 64
SUNDAY: Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy
High: 65
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely
High: 68