Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another warm fall day with temperatures in the lower 70's

items.[0].videoTitle
It will be another warm fall day with temperatures reaching the lower 70's. There are chances of small pop up showers, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy.
and last updated 2021-10-20 06:30:47-04

We'll have one more warm day today, but clouds are on the increase and a few scattered showers may move in later this afternoon. High temperatures should once again reach 70 degrees. A little better chance for showers arrives this evening, especially north of Milwaukee. Lows tonight fall to around 50 degrees.

More showers wrap around an area of low pressure crossing through the state Thursday morning. Clouds hang on much of the day as cooler air spreads across the region. High temperatures Thursday and through the weekend will only be in the 50s. We may have a couple frost morning's inland on Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 72
Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, especially north
Low: 52
Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: AM Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy and Cooler
High: 54
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool
High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cool
High: 53

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Rain Late

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.