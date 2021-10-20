Another warm fall day with temperatures in the lower 70's

We'll have one more warm day today, but clouds are on the increase and a few scattered showers may move in later this afternoon. High temperatures should once again reach 70 degrees. A little better chance for showers arrives this evening, especially north of Milwaukee. Lows tonight fall to around 50 degrees.

More showers wrap around an area of low pressure crossing through the state Thursday morning. Clouds hang on much of the day as cooler air spreads across the region. High temperatures Thursday and through the weekend will only be in the 50s. We may have a couple frost morning's inland on Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 72

Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, especially north

Low: 52

Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: AM Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy and Cooler

High: 54

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cool

High: 53

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Rain Late