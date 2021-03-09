Wednesday morning is rainy and windy

Day 2 of spring with highs in the lower 60s in the to almost 60 in Milwaukee. The difference from yesterday is that we had some clouds at times and a SE wind kicked up that cooled the lakefront into the 40s. A warm front will shift the wind to the SW tonight and it will be gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows will stay in the 40s to almost 50 degrees. It will be cloudy and rain showers move in after 4 am. The morning commute is rainy and windy, and the rain should come to an end around the noon hour. The SW wind will be gusting over 35 mph all day with highs near 60 despite the clouds and rain.

It stays windy Wednesday night with another round of showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The rain moves out early Thursday morning and it is then sunny and windy with gusts to 40 mph and highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday is sunny and 48, and the NE wind returns on Saturday with highs in the 30s along the lake to mid 40s inland. Sunday is the same with some clouds, a chilly NE breeze and highs near 40. There is a chance for light snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and mild with patchy fog and rain after 4am

Low 49`

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain, then cloudy, windy and warm

High: 60

Wind: SW 20-35 gusts to 40 mph

THURSDAY: Morning rain, then sunny and windy

High: 54

Wind: W 15-30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 48

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool

High: 38. Lakefront...45 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool

High: 41

Wind: NE 5 -10 mph