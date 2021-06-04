Friday will be hot, sunny, and a little windy

MILWAUKEE — Yesterday's afternoon temperatures ended up being way higher than the forecast, while tying the record of 90 degrees for the date.

Today will likely be a couple degrees hotter. A few clouds and sprinkles may linger this morning, but eventually skies become sunny and afternoon temperatures should reach the lower 90s. Humidity levels will be a little higher, but still not too bad. A southwest breeze will gust up to 25 mph.

Get ready for a hot weekend with near record high temperatures in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Dew points should rise to the middle and upper 60s, making it feel more like the upper 90s during the afternoons. Limit your activity and time outside. If you are outside, make sure you're finding shade and drinking plenty of water.