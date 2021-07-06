Another hot day, scattered storms possible

It's already very warm and muggy this morning. We'll likely make it 4 days in a row of hitting 90 degrees.

Scattered storms will develop by this afternoon, especially well north of Milwaukee. We'll see a little better chance for storms in Milwaukee later tonight. If you're headed to the Deer District this evening, have a plan to take shelter if a storm rolls through. Temperatures also quickly cool this evening with temperatures crashing into the 60s by 8 p.m.

If you miss out on the rain today, more showers are likely on Wednesday. We briefly dry out on Thursday, then more showers are possible to end the week. Temperatures will be significantly cooler starting tomorrow, with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms, especially North of MKE

High: 91

Wind: W to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Cooler. Ch. T-Storms

Low: 63

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Showers Likely

High: 70

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and cool

High: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 74