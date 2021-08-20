Watch
Another foggy morning and humid day

Friday is just like Thursday with a lot of sun, humid and highs in the mid 80s before a lake breeze develops. That lake breeze could fire up a few inland downpours.
and last updated 2021-08-20 06:59:59-04

MILWAUKEE — Fog developed again overnight and will linger through the morning commute. Keep your speed down and headlights on even after sunrise.

It's going to be another warm and very humid day.

Under mostly sunny skies, highs should reach the middle 80s by this afternoon, with a few spots inland reach 90 degrees.

Another muggy night is on tap tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

A few showers and storms are on the way for Saturday. The best chance for rain will be around midday.

Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible for most, with locally higher amounts possible.

A more refreshing air mass moves in briefly for Sunday before more warmth and humidity builds by Monday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid
High: 85
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds and Muggy
Low: 72
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms
High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers
High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms
High: 88

