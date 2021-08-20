Another foggy morning and humid day

MILWAUKEE — Fog developed again overnight and will linger through the morning commute. Keep your speed down and headlights on even after sunrise.

It's going to be another warm and very humid day.

Under mostly sunny skies, highs should reach the middle 80s by this afternoon, with a few spots inland reach 90 degrees.

Another muggy night is on tap tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

A few showers and storms are on the way for Saturday. The best chance for rain will be around midday.

Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible for most, with locally higher amounts possible.

A more refreshing air mass moves in briefly for Sunday before more warmth and humidity builds by Monday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid

High: 85

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds and Muggy

Low: 72

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers

High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 88

