80s return on Wednesday with sunshine expected through the day

There's a chance for pop up showers this evening into tonight
It's not as cool of a start as yesterday and we're returning to the 80s by this afternoon. Sunshine and dry weather is expected through the day, but a few showers may move into the area later this evening around sunset. Locations north of Milwaukee have the best chance of seeing a little bit of rain.
We're back to the sunny and comfortable August weather Thursday and Friday. The final weekend of the State Fair is also looking pretty good. It will be on the warm side along with a slight chance for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 85
Wind: W 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
Low:  67
Wind: W to NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 76

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 83

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 82

