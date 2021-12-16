Watch The ‘Ted Lasso’ Claymation Short That’s Out Just In Time For Christmas

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Television’s favorite soccer coach Ted Lasso and his staff have a new short video out just in time for the Christmas holiday. But fans of the popular Apple+ streaming series, starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Jason Sudeikis, might notice the Richmond crew look a little different than usual. That’s because Apple+ produced the holiday video in claymation style, much like the classic Christmas specials of the past like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

In case you haven’t seen “Ted Lasso,” the series kicked off its second season on the Apple+ streaming service earlier this year. The comedy took home seven Emmy awards in 2021, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor (Sudeikis), and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton, and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent.

The 4-minute-plus video called “The Missing Christmas Mustache” opens like most holiday specials: cheery Christmas music, a decorated tree, and co-workers gathered together, in this case, in the AFC Richmond soccer team’s locker room wishing one another a happy holiday. However, when our hero Ted Lasso enters the room, the rest of the Richmond staff notices something shocking.

“What the matter?” Lasso asks. “I got something on my face?”

“No, Ted. That’s the problem,” Rebecca replied. “There’s nothing on your face.”

Ted’s famous mustache is gone, and the hunt for his “snot mop” is on as he has a FaceTime call scheduled with his son, Henry, who Ted is sure won’t recognize him without his signature ‘stache.

The claymation short has a lot of fun elements “Ted Lasso” fans will love, including Roy’s colorful language (which gets a holiday-wrapped censor to keep the film mostly family-friendly), and a hilariously decked-out trap to catch Ted’s missing facial hair built by Nate.

In the end, as all holiday specials, Ted learns about the heart of the Christmas spirit.

“…I realized not having my mustache, it ain’t the end of the world,” he tells his friends in a Zoom call. “‘Cause it’s not making Christmas perfect for the people you love. It’s the people you love that make Christmas perfect.”

Will a Christmas miracle help Ted find his beloved mustache in time for his important FaceTime? Watch the video below to get a few laughs and find out:

We love happy endings, especially during the holidays!

The next season of “Ted Lasso” is scheduled to start filming in February 2022, according to an interview Waddingham did on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Dec. 10.

As Ted would say, “Hot dog, eggnog!”

