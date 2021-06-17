Watch Queen Elizabeth Cut A Cake With A Sword

Question: When you are the 95-year-old Queen of the United Kingdom, how do you cut a cake? Answer: Any way you please.

Queen Elizabeth; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were celebrating “The Big Lunch” initiative held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the U.K. The gathering is an initiative of the Eden Project, an educational charity that is also the top eco-visitor attraction in Cornwall, U.K. The annual get-together encourages people to gather with their communities and share a meal.

Like any big, celebratory meal, the luncheon ended with dessert. More specifically, caterers served a massive cake decorated with the initiative’s logo, and Her Majesty was asked to do the honors of cutting the first slice. Edward Bolitho, the lord lieutenant of Cornwall, was standing by and handed her a large ceremonial sword. She graciously accepted it and proceeded to point it toward the confection.

Thomas Newton, a journalist for Sky News, captured the moment on video and shared it on Twitter.

“Her Majesty wielding a sharp sword, and an even sharper tongue,” he tweeted humorously.

“I don’t think it is going to work,” quipped the Queen, trying to use the curved blade to slice the cake, but she made every effort to do so.

When an aide came forward with a knife and informed Queen Elizabeth that there was an easier option, her retort was just as sharp as the sword.

“I know there is. This is something that is more unusual,” she declared, drawing laughter from the onlookers.

Camilla then gently grasped the handle and helped her mother-in-law complete the first cut, and the crowd applauded happily.

“That looks very good,” added the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth has never hidden her quick wit or sense of humor.

She once stated that Niagara Falls looked “very damp,” and when asked why she totes her handbag with her inside Buckingham Palace, she gave a hilariously reasonable response.

“This house is very big, you know,” was her reply.

At another G7 gathering on the same day as the luncheon, she lightened the mood during an otherwise stuffy photo shoot.

“Are you supposed to look as if you’re enjoying yourself?” she jested, inducing chuckles from the other world leaders as they all posed for a photo.

She might be the longest-reigning monarch in British history with a perfectly polished public demeanor, but it seems safe to say that the Queen is also a delightfully cheeky lady.

