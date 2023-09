Democratic U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has died at the age of 90, Scripps News confirms.

Born Dianne Goldman in San Francisco on June 22, 1933, Feinstein was California's senior and longest-serving woman senator, and was known for her independence and dedication to finding practical solutions for both California and the nation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we learn more.

