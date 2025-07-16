Woman reaches World Series of Poker final table for first time in 30 years

Leonore “Leo” Margets is making history in the world of poker.

This week, she became the first woman in 30 years to reach the final table at the World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas.

“It’s so unreal, it is a dream,” Margets told PokerGO sideline reporter Jeff Platt.

She added, "How lucky I am to live this!”

The Spanish poker pro was ultimately eliminated Tuesday, finishing in seventh place. She will still take home $1.5 million in prize money.

The last woman to reach the final table at the Main Event was Barbara Enright, who placed fifth in 1995.

The 2025 tournament, the third-largest WSOP Main Event in history, began with a field of 9,735 players.

As of Wednesday, four players remained in contention: Kenny Hallaert of Belgium, and Americans Braxton Dunaway, John Wasnock and Michael Mizrachi.

The winner will earn $10 million.