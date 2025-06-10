Trump defends LA troop deployment before soldiers at Fort Bragg

President Donald Trump painted an ominous picture of Los Angeles on Tuesday while speaking to a group of soldiers at Fort Bragg.

"I want to say a few words about the situation in Los Angeles, California — have you heard of the place — where I've deployed thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to protect federal law enforcement from the attacks of a vicious and violent mob," President Trump told the soldiers, who cheered at times, especially when the president mentioned Democrats.

The president referenced ongoing protests in response to his immigration policies, some of which have turned violent.

"Generations of Army heroes did not shed their blood on distant shores only to watch our country be destroyed by invasion and third-world lawlessness here at home — like is happening in California," the president said. "As Commander in Chief, I will not let that happen."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the California National Guard and Marines will remain deployed in Los Angeles for about two months to help “maintain the peace.” The deployment is expected to cost approximately $134 million.

California has filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s decision. Gov. Gavin Newsom claims the troop presence is escalating tensions. He also said California is well equipped to handle any unrest and has ordered 800 additional law enforcement officers to assist the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Chaos is exactly what Trump wanted, now we are sending in hundreds more law enforcement to pick up the pieces. State and local leaders stand together, coordinated and resolute to ensure the safety of the Los Angeles region," Newsom said.

Newsom has filed an emergency request in federal court to block the Trump administration from expanding the role of deployed troops in Los Angeles, saying new orders could allow National Guard members to assist with immigration raids by securing perimeters and streets — an escalation he argues would heighten tensions. A judge has not yet ruled on the request but scheduled a hearing for Thursday.