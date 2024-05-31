Police report multiple casualties in Minneapolis active incident

Police in Minneapolis responded to an active incident in the city's Whittier neighborhood that first responders described as a "fluid situation" on Thursday evening. The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed at least four civilians and two police officers were injured.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area of the city at 22nd and Blaisdell as law enforcement responded, according to a message posted to social media.

Few additional details were provided by around 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

