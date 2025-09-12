FBI: Charlie Kirk killing tips outpace Boston Marathon bombing response

As the manhunt for a person of interest in the killing of conservative advocate Charlie Kirk enters its third day, officials say they are relying on the public’s assistance.

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was killed Wednesday during an outdoor speaking event at Utah Valley University. Officials said a suspect fired a high-powered rifle from about 200 yards away from where Kirk was speaking.

The suspect then fled and left the weapon in a nearby wooded area.

Relying on the public

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters late Thursday that tips from the public are essential in finding a person of interest. Earlier Thursday, officials released several images of a person of interest. The photos showed a white man who appeared to be roughly college age, wearing a hat, sunglasses and a T-shirt with an American flag.

"We cannot do our job without the public's help right now," Cox said. "The public has answered our call for action so far. We've received more than 7,000 leads and tips. I would just note that the FBI hasn't received this many digital media tips from the public since the Boston Marathon bombing."

Utah Commissioner of Public Safety Beau Mason said these tips could help lead investigators to the gunman.

"The tips that have been coming in are what are giving us our next leads and enabling us to continue to further this investigation," he said. "We've had great cooperation from the public and we're continued to ask for that as we move forward."

Although images of a person of interest were released Thursday, officials have not made the person’s identity public.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Kirk.

Video shows suspect climbing from building

In video released by officials late Thursday, a person believed to be the gunman is seen jumping from the roof of a building on campus. Officials said that in the process, he left handprints on the side of the building. The suspect also left footprints linked to Converse-brand shoes on the ground.

FBI releases surveillance video of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting

Authorities said these are key pieces of evidence in helping them find a suspect.

The video also shows the suspect running toward a wooded area, where investigators found the weapon they believe was used to kill Kirk.

Kirk’s body now in Arizona

Vice President JD Vance flew to Utah on Thursday and used Air Force Two to transport Kirk’s body to Arizona.

Details of Kirk’s funeral and burial have not yet been made public.

President Donald Trump told reporters that he plans to attend Kirk’s funeral.

"I believe it's in Arizona, and they've asked me to go, and I think I have an obligation to do that," he said.

Trump said late Thursday that progress was being made in the investigation.

"He's an animal, a total animal, and hopefully they'll have him and they'll get him. What he did is disgraceful. Charlie Kirk was a great person, a great man, great in every way, especially with youth, and what he did, what this man did was disgraceful," Trump said.