'Absolutely heartbreaking': Nearby resident reacts to Georgia high school shooting

Authorities have confirmed that four people are dead and nine are injured following a shooting Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia — about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said one suspect is in custody, and that investigators would reveal more information at a later time.

Jordan Jacob is a neighbor who lives near the high school. He joined Scripps News to share what he experienced during the incident, one that he called "absolutely heartbreaking."

"I started hearing a lot of sirens and everything but, you know, I went on about my business," Jacob explained. "It's not abnormal to go ahead and have some sirens go by and, you know, have police or ambulances. But then it started to go ahead and pick up in the amount. It was enough that it caught my attention."

Jacob said it was at that point that he decided to check with his wife, who is a professor at a nearby college, to see if she'd heard anything. She then told Jacob she'd see reports circulating in a Facebook group about a possible active shooter at the high school.

Jacob told Scripps News that he and his wife don't have any children, but added that "it's absolutely heartbreaking" for any of their neighbors who might have kids at the high school.

Authorities said they were first notified of a shooter at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. A large police presence could be seen at the school shortly after. Paramedics were also seen taking people out on stretchers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it was responding to the shooting and was urging the public to "stay clear while authorities investigate." The FBI and ATF were also on the scene aiding in the investigation.