Birth and fertility rates have declined in the US, CDC says

The U.S. birth rate and general fertility rate are both on the decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2022 to 2023, the number of births in the U.S. fell 2%, the CDC said. The general fertility rate also declined 3% to 54.5 births per 1,000 females between the ages of 15 and 44.

The declining birth rate in the U.S. was primarily due to fewer births among teenagers. Females between the ages of 15 and 17 saw 2% fewer births between 2022 and 2023. For females between the ages of 18 and 19, the birth rate dropped 5% in that same period.

In addition, fewer pregnant women got prenatal care in their first trimester, the CDC said.

Prenatal care in the first trimester ticked down 1% from 2022 to 2023. This follows a 2% decline from 2021 to 2022. However, prenatal care in the second and third trimesters did increase, the report says.

From 2022 to 2023, the share of pregnant women getting prenatal care in the second trimester grew by 4%, and by 2% for those receiving prenatal care in the third trimester.

At the same time, the number of pregnant females not receiving prenatal care increased by 5% in 2023.

