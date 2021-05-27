DWD's Mobile Career Lab helping residents find employment

MILWAUKEE — With unemployment in Milwaukee at 6.3%, there's a push to match employers with employees.

The Department of Workforce Development's Mobile Career Lab could be the solution to help people find a job.

The Mobile Career Lab is a truck with several computers inside to help people work on things such as resume building.

Milwaukee resident Ashley Doty has been out of a job since January and said after months of excuses, he is ready to get full-time employment.

He said it's been really tough to get a job, so he made sure to get some help at the mobile career lab while he could.

"There's always something out there for a job," Doty said. "You know what, I made the same excuses for a while, but I'm done making excuses."

DWD Job Counselor Jaymz Touchstone said they chose the Wisconsin Center because of the foot traffic, and to also help those workers who helped vaccinate Wisconsinites.

"People who are working here are on a temporary basis, so when they are on their breaks, they can come out here and search for work as well," Touchstone stated.

He also added that right now the demand for employees is at an all-time high.

"If you are ever looking to switch careers or change jobs, right now is the time to do it," Touchstone said.

While the demand for employees is high, foot traffic at the site was low.

Touchstone said typically nearly 50 people will show up to the Mobile Career Lab. Today, there was only a handful.

He said the pandemic has made the numbers fluctuate.

"There is really a lot of jobs out there for people that want jobs," Touchstone said.

Doty is excited to start a part-time job at a local restaurant, but will stay in contact with DWD with hopes of landing a full-time job.

"It's a sigh of relief. My confidence is coming back," Doty said with a laugh.

If you missed the mobile career lab, there is another option for you to get help. Starting June 1, the Wisconsin Southeast Job Center located at 2701 S. Chase Ave. will be open for walk-ins.

