Uncrustables Is Debuting Pepperoni Bites And Roll-Ups

If you’ve ever spent time cutting the crust off a sandwich for a picky eater, you probably know all about Uncrustables — frozen sandwiches without the crust.

You may not know, however, that the brand also has taco and barbecue chicken bites, and now, two brand-new frozen snacks: uncured pepperoni bites and roll-ups. The new pizza treats are made without artificial ingredients or flavors and are minimally processed.

The pepperoni bites are made with marinara sauce, uncured pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. You simply microwave them for a quick snack, with each pouch of two bites taking less than 60 seconds to prepare. Because the bites are sealed up just like the Uncrustable sandwiches, they are easy to take on the go.

Smucker's

The pepperoni roll-ups are made with flatbread, rolled up with uncured pepperoni and 100% provolone and Neufchâtel cheeses with seasoning. They do not have sauce, so they would make an even better on-the-go option, as they’re less likely to make a mess. You also do not have to heat them up — you can simply thaw them from the freezer.

The bites and roll-ups are available now at Kroger and will be rolling out to Albertson’s throughout the summer and fall. By the fall, they will also be available at Meijer and other grocers.



Smucker's

If you’re looking for something a bit different or meatless options, there are a variety of other frozen pizza treats on the market as well, like Bagel Bites and Totino’s.

While you’ve probably had Totino’s pizza rolls at some point in your childhood, the brand also makes a snack mix that combines the pizza rolls with tater tots and cheddar bites. Both Bagel Bites and Totino’s pizza rolls come in pepperoni and cheese options.

The brand Snow Days has new cheese and “veg white” pizza bites options that are grain-free and made with organic ingredients. The veg white pizza bites have a blend of grass-fed cheeses, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic and basil.

Snow Days

Will you be grabbing some of Uncrustable’s new pizza snacks for your little ones or yourself?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.