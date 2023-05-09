Tucker Carlson is bringing a 'new version' of his talk show to Twitter

Just over two weeks after being fired from his Fox News post, Tucker Carlson has named a new media home: Twitter.

In a three-minute video posted to to Twitter, Carlson announced "a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six-and-a-half years" would soon be coming to the social media site, along with "some other things."

Carlson was fired from Fox News on April 24, effectively ending his primetime conservative talk show "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The termination followed Fox's $787.5 million payment to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, which accused the network of recklessly airing false election claims about the 2020 presidential election.

In the video message Tuesday, Carlson seemed to take a dig at his former employer and the circumstances surrounding his firing.

"The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can," he said. "But there are always limits, and you know that if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That's not a guess — it's guaranteed."

Carlson said his newly chosen platform, Twitter, is "the last big one remaining in the world, the only one," that allows free speech, adding the platform has "long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops."

