WB lanes of I-94 reopen after MCSO investigates shots fired incident

MILWAUKEE — All lanes of westbound I-94 at 70th Street have reopened after closing due to a shots fired investigation Monday afternoon.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it closed all lanes on I-94 at 70th just before 1 p.m. Monday.

In an update just after 2 p.m., the office said all lanes have reopened and that there were no injuries. The investigation into the incident continues, the office said.

