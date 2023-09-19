Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

WB I-94 at 35th Street closed after boom truck hits overpass, sheriff's office says

All westbound lanes of I-94 at 35th Street are closed Tuesday morning after a boom truck struck an overpass.
All westbound lanes of I-94 at 35th Street are closed Tuesday morning after a boom truck struck an overpass.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 13:14:21-04

MILWAUKEE — All westbound lanes of I-94 at 35th Street are closed Tuesday morning after a boom truck struck an overpass.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle slammed into the 35th Street overpass.

All traffic must exit at 35th Street, the sheriff's office said.

A boom truck has a raisable arm attached to the truck, allowing workers to reach higher spaces from the ground.

This is a breaking news report.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device