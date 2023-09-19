WB I-94 at 35th Street closed after boom truck hits overpass, sheriff's office says

MILWAUKEE — All westbound lanes of I-94 at 35th Street are closed Tuesday morning after a boom truck struck an overpass.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle slammed into the 35th Street overpass.

All traffic must exit at 35th Street, the sheriff's office said.

A boom truck has a raisable arm attached to the truck, allowing workers to reach higher spaces from the ground.

This is a breaking news report.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is is underway on w/b I-94 at 35th Street for cleanup and repair after a boom truck struck the 35th Street overpass.



All traffic that direction must exit at 35th Street. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) September 19, 2023

