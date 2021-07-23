Several closures underway on I-43 due to MCSO investigation of 'alleged criminal act'

Several closures are underway on I-43 between the Marquette Interchange and W. National Avenue due to an investigation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating an "alleged criminal act" that happened earlier Friday morning.

The following changes will be in effect during the investigation:



Southbound traffic on I-43 will be diverted at the Marquette Interchange - either westbound onto I-94 or eastbound onto I-794.

West-to-south access from eastbound I-94 onto southbound I-94/1-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.

East-to-south access from westbound I-794 onto southbound I-94/I-43 will be blocked at the Marquette.

The 11th Street entrance ramp to the expressway will be closed.

Southbound ingress to I-94/I-43 at W. National Ave. will remain open.

No other details were released.

