Repairs begin on North Ave between 109th and 116th

MILWAUKEE — Heads up drivers, crews have begun long-term repairs on North Avenue between 109th and 116th Street.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects construction to run through late summer of 2022.

WisDOT says they will make sure drivers still have access to businesses and other buildings in that area.

The repairs are part of the reconstruction of North Avenue and the I-41 bridge over North Ave.

View the details and maps of the construction below:

WisDOT Twitter page

Reminder! As part of the Zoo Interchange North Leg Project, there will be a long-term closure of North Avenue between 109th and 116th Street. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, March 14 and last through late summer 2022. Access to businesses and residents will be maintained. pic.twitter.com/viEP2ExXwf — WisDOT Southeast Region (@WisDOTsoutheast) March 13, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip