Repairs begin on North Ave between 109th and 116th

TMJ4
North Avenue at the freeway.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Heads up drivers, crews have begun long-term repairs on North Avenue between 109th and 116th Street.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation expects construction to run through late summer of 2022.

WisDOT says they will make sure drivers still have access to businesses and other buildings in that area.

The repairs are part of the reconstruction of North Avenue and the I-41 bridge over North Ave.

View the details and maps of the construction below:

