Overturned semi closes northbound lanes of I-43 at Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE — The northbound lanes of I-43 at the Marquette Interchange were closed Monday morning due to an overturned semi.

Crews worked for hours to clean the scene of the crash, managing to turn the semi upright by around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

It's unclear when the lanes of traffic will be re-opened. There's no word yet on any potential injuries in this incident.

Monitor current traffic conditions here.

