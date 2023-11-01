Watch Now
Freeway wreck: I-41 NB/SB at Holy Hill Rd closed due to crash; near Richfield in Washington County

I-41 NB/SB at Holy Hill Rd closed due to crash; near Richfield in Washington County, according to WisDOT alerts.
I-41/I-45 at Holy Hill Rd all Lanes blocked in both direction blocked due to crash.
Posted at 2023-11-01T05:53:27-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 07:42:05-04

I-41 NB/SB at Holy Hill Rd near Richfield in Washington County is closed due to a crash early Wednesday morning, according to WisDOT alerts.

Watch livestream:

WisDOT alert:

UPDATE (2)



Incident Type: Crash

County: WASHINGTON

Nearest City: RICHFIELD

On Highway: I-41 NB/SB

At Location: Holy Hill Rd

Lanes Affected: All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions)

Incident Occurred: 11/01/2023 4:56 AM

Estimated Duration: 2 Hours

Handling Agency: Germantown Police Department

Contact Name: Germantown Police Department

Contact Phone: 262-253-7780

** Alternate Route: I-41/45 Northbound traffic take Lannon Rd to WIS 145 back to I-41/45.

SB off at WIS 167 (Holy Hill) south on WIS 175 to Lannon Rd back to I-41/45

Additional Info: I-41/I-45 at Holy Hill Rd all Lanes blocked in both direction blocked due to crash

