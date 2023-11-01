Freeway wreck: I-41 NB/SB at Holy Hill Rd closed due to crash; near Richfield in Washington County

I-41 NB/SB at Holy Hill Rd near Richfield in Washington County is closed due to a crash early Wednesday morning, according to WisDOT alerts.

UPDATE (2)







Incident Type: Crash



County: WASHINGTON



Nearest City: RICHFIELD



On Highway: I-41 NB/SB



At Location: Holy Hill Rd



Lanes Affected: All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions)



Incident Occurred: 11/01/2023 4:56 AM



Estimated Duration: 2 Hours



Handling Agency: Germantown Police Department



Contact Name: Germantown Police Department



Contact Phone: 262-253-7780



** Alternate Route: I-41/45 Northbound traffic take Lannon Rd to WIS 145 back to I-41/45.



SB off at WIS 167 (Holy Hill) south on WIS 175 to Lannon Rd back to I-41/45



Additional Info: I-41/I-45 at Holy Hill Rd all Lanes blocked in both direction blocked due to crash



