Freeway wreck: I-41 NB/SB at Holy Hill Rd closed due to crash; near Richfield in Washington County

I-41 NB/SB at Holy Hill Rd near Richfield in Washington County is closed due to a crash early Wednesday morning, according to WisDOT alerts.
WisDOT alert:
UPDATE (2)
Incident Type: Crash
County: WASHINGTON
Nearest City: RICHFIELD
On Highway: I-41 NB/SB
At Location: Holy Hill Rd
Lanes Affected: All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions)
Incident Occurred: 11/01/2023 4:56 AM
Estimated Duration: 2 Hours
Handling Agency: Germantown Police Department
Contact Name: Germantown Police Department
Contact Phone: 262-253-7780
** Alternate Route: I-41/45 Northbound traffic take Lannon Rd to WIS 145 back to I-41/45.
SB off at WIS 167 (Holy Hill) south on WIS 175 to Lannon Rd back to I-41/45
Additional Info: I-41/I-45 at Holy Hill Rd all Lanes blocked in both direction blocked due to crash
WSP CFS Number:
/
