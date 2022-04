WALWORTH COUNTY — Eastbound US 12 from I-43 to WIS 120 in Walworth County will be closed Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to emergency pothole repairs.

WisDOT said in a statement the ramps from County NN onto eastbound US 12 will also be closed.

A detour will be posted using I-43, WIS 11 and WIS 120.

Use WisDOT's 511 map to stay ahead of any road repairs and traffic.

