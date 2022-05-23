This top-rated robot vacuum is on sale for $99 right now—half off

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hiring a housekeeper can be expensive. How about a robot helper instead?

The yeedi k650 robotic vacuum has been featured in many publications as one of the best robot vacuums for pet hair, and right now, you can get one for $99.99 —half off — at Amazon.

The vacuum has three suction power levels to choose from. It can transition from carpet to hard floors. And although it is powerful, it’s also quiet. The yeedi k650 has an operating noise level of 56dB, similar to an electric toothbrush or a running refrigerator.

The automatic vacuum has a tangle-free, silicone primary brush. This allows the tool to thoroughly pick up pet hair without it getting wound up on the brush. The 800-ml dustbin is extra large to keep dirt and fur contained without frequent emptying.

Reviewers say this robot vacuum is easy to use, and that with the yeedi app, you can schedule cleanings, change the mode, adjust suction power and more.

And if you love your digital assistant, you’ll be glad to learn that the yeedi robot vacuum cleaner is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use voice commands to start or stop cleaning whenever it’s convenient, even if you’re away from home.

You can set up boundaries that you want the vacuum to avoid using boundary strips (purchased separately). Plus, it has upgraded sensors to prevent it from going where you don’t want it, such as under a desk with lots of cables.

The yeedi k650 robotic vacuum cleaner has a long-lasting built-in lithium battery that runs for up to 130 minutes on a charge. It also recharges automatically.

It features infrared sensors to prevent collisions or falls, as well as an anti-scratch tempered glass cover to keep pets from damaging the device.

The ultra-slim body can easily get under sofas, beds and other furniture. The robot vac works on wood, tile and carpet.

Reviewers of the yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum on Amazon have given it an average of 4 stars and more than 3,700 ratings. Customers appreciate the battery life, suction power and ease of use of this device.

“LOVE this product and the technology,” wrote one reviewer, who shared a photo of the dirt and hair her vacuum collected. “It’s like having a self-cleaning pet and a maid who does UNDER the furniture!”

“Good suction power. Finds its way around edges/corners near flawlessly. Never had a problem finding its way back to the base to charge,” another customer wrote. “LARGE DUSTBIN is one of the biggest reasons I went with the Yeedi and it doesn’t disappoint.”

The yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum is typically priced at about $200, but right now, it’s $100 off. You can purchase it on Amazon for just $99.99.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.