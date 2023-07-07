The Ultimate Fan: Kenosha Kingfish Jane does what she can to support the team

Watch this story on TMJ4 News at 6 p.m.

There's a theory in Kenosha that baseball was created for one woman and her family.

"My one son David was a ball shagger for the Twins. And my little son Russ was a mascot. So he was a little Kroacker, for the Kroackers," says Jane Snedicker, loyal Kenosha Kingfish fan, usher, and host family.

An usher herself, when Jane Snedicker lost her husband in 1992, she looked to the game for answers.

"I thought it would be good to have a couple of guys around to play catch with my sons and fill up my house a little bit," says Jane.

One of many host families that help house the Kingfish roster every season, Jane undoubtedly has the most stories to tell.

"The group from '95, six guys and two sons. My sons, I had to get them out of their beds. I put the little one on a mattress, I borrowed some big mattresses from the Salvation Army. I gave everyone a towel and they ate a lot," says Jane.

This season, she has a familiar name staying at her house. Frank Plesac, the nephew of former Milwaukee Brewer, Dan Plesac.

"Since I've been here, it's been a blast. She always had cookies, or something made after a win. Like winning cookies, so it's just nice to go home, it feels like home, rather than being on the road or in a hotel," says Frank Plesac, Kenosha Kingfish, and Bethel University pitcher.

So just like home, there are a few ground rules at Jane's house.

"Don't get thrown out, don't throw the bat," says Jane.

Not to mention, no participation cookies.

"No, no cookies if we lose," says Frank.

Running a tight, but fun, ship for over 30 years, there is no one like Jane.

"I want to cheer for them, so I do try and film them sometimes in between when I am working I'll try to catch a few shots and share them with them," says Jane.

But even Jane is still learning new things each season.

"I wasn't too familiar with energy drinks. But I now have acquired a box full of them," says Jane.

"You know baseball players, we have like specific ones we always get out of habit. So it was just funny to see all these different brands that we haven't seen before," says Frank.

With or without an energy drink, Jane doesn't plan on slowing down or shutting down the house anytime soon.

"As long as I have a house and empty spaces, I'm fine," says Jane.

The players may be called the boys of summer, but there is no summer in Kenosha, without Jane.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

