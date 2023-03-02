The Family Closet offers foster and adoptive families to shop for free

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Chosen in Love organization is on a mission to meet the needs of foster and adoptive children. They've developed The Family Closet in West Allis.

It's filled with toys, clothes and books along with resources parents can access to help their foster journey be as supportive as possible.

Amalie Bowling founded this loving resource for families after she became a foster parent.

Imagine being notified of a beautiful child coming to your home within an hour or sometimes less and needing clothes or necessities for that little one to feel comfortable and welcomed.

The Family Closet is set up for those foster and adoptive parents to come shop for almost everything they may need free of charge.

The Family Closet takes clothing donations including sizes all the way up to adults.

