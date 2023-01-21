Teen passenger dies after vehicle crash in Taycheedah area Saturday morning

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy died and two other teenagers were injured following a crash in the Taycheedah area early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, at 3:25 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mount Calvary Fire Department and Mount Calvary EMS, were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Golf Course Dr east of Taft Rd in the Township of Taycheedah.

A statement from the sheriff's office said deputies found three teenagers in the car who were hurt. The 16-year-old driver, a boy from the Mount Calvary area, was flown via ThedaStar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for treatment. The back seat passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Fond du Lac, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported via ambulance to SSM Health – St. Agnes.

The sheriff's office said the front-seat passenger, identified as a 16-year-old boy from Eldorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle had been traveling westbound on Golf Course Dr at a high rate of speed. The vehicle lost control and entered the north shoulder, striking a tree on the north side of Golf Course Rd," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Speed and alcohol are contributing factors in this crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The names of those involved will be released at a later time after next of kin are notified and further investigation is completed. Each teen went to a different school in Fond du Lac County (Laconia High School in Rosendale, St. Mary’s Springs Academy in Fond du Lac, and Fond du Lac High School) and the sheriff's office is also working to notify the administrators at that school so they can prepare to assist students as needed.