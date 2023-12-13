Taylor Swift's concert film hits streaming services as she turns 34

Taylor Swift turns 34 on Wednesday, and the mega superstar is celebrating the occasion by giving her fans a very special gift.

Her record-breaking The Eras Tour concert film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, and Swifties have even more reason to rejoice as the new extended version of the film includes three bonus songs not seen in theaters.

"Troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!" Swift wrote in a post announcing the release.

The release comes a week after Swift was named Time's Person of the Year. Last week, she was also named Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023.

Goldie Chan, a senior contributor with Forbes Magazine, said many fans can relate to Swift as she expresses her life through song. And the fact that Swift often interacts with fans through social media shows the bond she has made with her fans.

"There is a TikTok user who went viral for doing a Bejeweled dance," Chan said. "It's a very short dance… and it's been viewed 6.3 million times and Taylor Swift included that dance in her opening night for the tour in Glendale, Arizona. And on top of that, then the fan went and shot another video, another TikTok video and Taylor personally commented on this video, personally liked this video, which of course, shows that she's watching what her fans do and she has such a close relationship with her fans."

Recently, Swift has been seen attending numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting Travis Kelce. Her appearances at these games have sparked interest in what was already America's most popular sport.

"It's incredibly fascinating to see how her brand is impacting the NFL," Chan said. "For example, there was a game that happened and NFL network viewership went up about 53% among girls because she was present at the game."

