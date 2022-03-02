Taco Bell Is Testing The Choco Taco Again In 2 Cities

Taco Bell is celebrating its 60th anniversary by bringing back an iconic dessert to menus in two American cities. The Klondike Choco Taco will be available at 20 select Taco Bell locations in the Los Angeles and Milwaukee regions for $2.99 each.

If you’re not familiar with the frozen treat, the Choco Taco stuffs vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls into a waffle-cone “taco” that is then coated in chocolate and sprinkled with peanuts. It first appeared on Taco Bell menus in 2015, but disappeared soon after.

Since Taco Bell says they’re testing the Choco Taco, does that mean it could return to locations all over the country?

“At this time, the Choco Taco is only available in 20 stores across Los Angeles and Milwaukee, but never say never, sometimes Taco Bell’s test items become a staple item on the menu,” a Taco Bell representative told Simplemost when asked about the dessert’s return.

If you don’t live near one of the participating Taco Bells (you can find a list of locations here), don’t worry! The frozen treat can be found at grocery stores nationwide, so you can always throw some in your freezer to make sure you’re stocked up.

Taco Bell

Simply head to Klondike’s website and use the search feature to find a grocery store near you that has them in stock. They appear to be at most major retailers, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding a box.

If you’re up for the task, you can even make your own version of a Choco Taco, though it will take a fair amount of work. This recipe from A Cozy Kitchen calls for making the fudge, ice cream and waffle cone shell all from scratch, but once each component is made, assembly is pretty simple.

Klondike is celebrating an anniversary of its own this year. The first Klondike bar was made in 1922, meaning the frozen treat brand has been around for 100 years.

The first Klondike treat included classic flavors like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, along with cherry, maple and grape flavors.

A Klondike representative told Simplemost that approximately 380 million Klondike bars are produced each year, with the bestselling product being the original vanilla Klondike bar, with 98 million sold in 2021.

What is your favorite Klondike treat?

