Suki Waterhouse confirms that she and Robert Pattinson are expecting a baby

Congratulations to singer and actor Suki Waterhouse and actor Robert Pattinson! The couple will soon be parents!

The “Daisy Jones and the Six” star confirmed the baby news to fans during a concert this past weekend in Mexico City.

“I decided to wear something particularly sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” Waterhouse, 31, said from the stage, wearing a light pink sparkled minidress. She flashed a big smile and laughed as the crowd erupted in cheers.

“I don’t think it’s working,” she said with a glance down toward her baby bump.

Fans of Waterhouse caught the special moment on video and shared it on social media.

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… i’m not sure it’s working” Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

MORE: Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcomed their sixth child

The media and fans of the couple started speculating that the pair might be expecting a child back in October, when they attended the 2023 GO Gala. They were photographed numerous times, and few images hinted Waterhouse might be pregnant. Neither celebrity confirmed the rumors, though.

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

MORE: New ‘Friends’ Central Perk coffee shop opens with sweet Matthew Perry tribute

Waterson and Pattinson have been together since 2018 but weren’t seen in public together much until Dec. 2022 during a fashion show in Egypt. Since then, the pair have been making the rounds at various A-list events, including this year’s MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala in May.

The 37-year-old Pattinson, known for his roles in the “Twilight” series, “The Batman” and many other films, has been notoriously private about his 5-year relationship with Waterhouse. Numerous times over the past few years, the actor refused to go into detail about the pair.

In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times. Pattinson explained why opening up about this part of his life was a priority.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he said in the interview.

Neither Pattinson nor Waterhouse have shared details about the pregnancy, including when the baby is due.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter

Suki Waterhouse confirms that she and Robert Pattinson are expecting a baby originally appeared on Simplemost.

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.