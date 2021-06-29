Submit your kid’s drawing for a chance to win a $10,000 family vacation

If you haven’t decided where to go on vacation yet this summer, you might want to try looking at your children’s artwork for inspiration.

Now through July 9, Travelocity is giving away vacations based on children’s drawings. Five families will win a trip valued at $10,000 each simply by heading to TravelocityTripsbyKids.com, submitting your child’s artwork and sharing a bit about your family.

Travelocity says it’s using its travel expertise to translate the winning submissions into itineraries. That means a drawing of a boat could turn into a cruise for your family, or your kid’s rendition of a hilly landscape could become a trip to the mountains.

Travelocity

The five winners will be determined based on the creativity and originality of the drawing, the quality of the submission and the fit to their theme — the drawing must be of something that can be turned into a vacation.

The prize will be awarded in the form of a travel reservation booked on Travelocity to winners by August 31, 2021, with travel taking place through July 9, 2022. Re-bookings are not allowed, and you cannot cancel or transfer the trip. Blackout dates may apply. In short, you must be able to take a vacation sometime before next summer in order to qualify.

Winners are responsible for all taxes and fees, including federal, state and local sales; income taxes; luxury taxes; and any other costs incurred in claiming or using the prize.

Adobe

Even if you aren’t one of the lucky five families, the first 2,000 entrants will receive a special coupon redeemable via the Travelocity app. You can then use the coupon to book your own vacation via Travelocity, which offers hotel stays, car rentals, flights, packages and tips on things to do once you reach your destination.

Will you be submitting your children’s artwork for a chance to win a dream family vacation?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.