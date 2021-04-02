Submit Your Dog’s Most ‘meme-Able’ Photo For The Chance To Win $1,000

Any dog owner will tell you that every pooch has a unique personality. And when you’re lucky, you can capture your pet’s character in a picture.

If you have photographed your furry best friend doing something especially funny, quirky or humanlike, you could find yourself with a cool grand in your pocket. Vet Naturals, makers of safe and natural pet supplements, is running a contest and your dog could win the grand prize.

With its Ultimate Dog Photo Contest, the brand is looking for the most meme-worthy photos of dogs. Along with bragging rights, the winner will receive a cash prize of $1,000, plus a three-month supply of Vet Naturals Hemp & Hips products for their canine sidekick.

There are multiple steps to entering the contest, so if you want to submit the perfect pic of your pup, pay close attention. First, you will need to complete the official Vet Naturals Ultimate Dog Photo Contest form and upload the meme-worthy photo of your dog that you think could win. If you have a Facebook or Instagram account, Vet Naturals also asks that you share your dog photo on their Facebook page or as an Instagram post, tagging the Vet Naturals Instagram account, @vetnaturals.

To enter, you must be a resident of the United States and at least 18 years old. While you can submit a picture of a friend’s pup or a family member’s dog, it must be your original photo and you must own the rights to it.

“The photo can include crazy eyes, doggy smiles, costumes, props, or funky outfits — you name it!” the rules state. “As long as it’s hilarious and sparks joy, it’s eligible.”

The winner will be notified by email and/or letter within 15 days of the closing date and must agree to the use of their name, image and video in any publicity material. The deadline for contest submissions is Friday, April 9, 2021.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.