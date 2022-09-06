Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup Serves Up A Big Bowl Of Comforting Flavor

Some people see the fall season as the time to break out the pumpkin spice lattes and apple cider. Of course, both of those seasonal offerings are fantastic. But let’s take a moment to raise the curtain on another fall food classic: a warm bowl of soup.

There is something comforting and so delicious about curling up with a bowl of soup. Beyond the irresistible aroma that fills the kitchen, soup often makes a great option for busy people because, once you put everything in the pot, the ingredients just cook on the stove. This makes soup an easy, filling meal to create.

If you’re a fan of stuffed peppers, then have we found a recipe for you! You get all the flavor without a lot of the fuss of actually having to prep everything, stuff the vegetables and then cook in the oven.

Adobe

The creative culinary minds at Great Grub, Delicious Treats dreamed up this stuffed pepper soup recipe as a fun twist on a family classic. It has everything fans of stuffed peppers are looking for in a meal.

“Every bite features bell peppers, onions, garlic, beef and all the other classic flavors we love in our traditional stuffed bell peppers,” the creators wrote on their website.

We’d consider most of the ingredients in this stuffed pepper soup pantry and freezer staples. You might have most of them already in your kitchen, although this recipe does call for a Cajun spice blend called Slap Ya Mama. You can find the brand’s Original Blend at most grocery stores as well on the product’s official website. Or substitute with the Cajun seasoning of your choice.

To make this soup, you’ll also need both diced and crushed tomatoes, ground beef, bell peppers, onion and garlic, along with some other pantry staples. Make sure you have Worcestershire sauce on hand, too.

Adobe

Find the full recipe for Great Grub Delicious Treats’ Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup here, including step-by-step directions for getting this on the dinner table in an hour.

Hint: Cut up the veggies the night before and put them in the fridge for quicker day-of prep after you get home from work! Cooking only requires 25-30 minutes, so this can be an ideal weeknight meal for those families with packed schedules.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.