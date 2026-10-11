'You have to be able to execute': Brewers ready for NLCS Game 1 against Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — The long awaited rematch is set in the National League Championship Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers as one team looks to punch their ticket to the World Series.

It's a battle of 100-win teams in Game 1 of the NLCS. When it comes to facing the Dodgers, there's no breathing room.

"Every night when you play these guys, you're going to face a great pitcher, a Cy Young caliber pitcher," Christian Yelich said. "There's not going to be probably a lot of scoring opportunities. So when you do get them, you have to be able to execute and take advantage of that."

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Brewers get ready for NLCS against Dodgers

Things are different from the last playoff series between these two teams. For Jacob Misiorowski, he talks about the biggest change he went through.

"Confidence. I think that was the big one. Going into last year's postseason, I didn't know if I was going to be on the roster. I didn't know if I was gonna make it and help the team. But this year, they trust me a little bit more and so it's a little easier to get behind yourself," he said.

The Dodgers are the current favorites to win this series despite the Brewers regular season showing. The Brew Crew are not focused on if they are the underdog.

"I don't care who the underdog is. I don't care who the favorite is. It's about getting in the ring and fighting it out," Pat Murphy said.

"It's the same thing we talk about in spring training — when we're the team that's never picked to win the division or be a postseason team, it's like it doesn't matter what people, who people say is favored or not favored because you have to go play the games," Yelich said.

The Brewers are more than familiar with the Dodgers. LA has come out on top in their last three previous postseason series against Milwaukee. But for the Brewers, they knew they were on a collision course.

"When you're writing the last words of the Milwaukee Brewers championship, you'd want it to go through the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's the way it has to be," Murphy said.

First pitch is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. at American Family Field.