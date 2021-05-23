Watch
Yelich homers as Brewers beat Reds 9-4

Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart, left, protects home plate as Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) hits a two-run RBI-single during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 23, 2021.
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 17:49:45-04

CINCINNATI — Kolten Wong fell a home run shy of the cycle, and Christian Yelich homered for the first time this season, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Wong who returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game after being hit on the right elbow by a pitch on Friday, singled, doubled, and had a two-run triple. Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker homered for the Reds.

Winker became the first Reds batter with five homers in a three-game series since Willie Greene from Sept. 24-26, 1996 against the Cubs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

