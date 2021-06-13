Watch
Yelich, Brewers bail out Burnes in victory over Pirates

Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a three-run scoring double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jun 12, 2021
Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.

Yelich had two hits for his first multihit game since May 24 and sixth of the season. Omar Narvaez also had two hits, RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.

