Yards for Shoes: Aaron Jones to donate shoes to children for every rushing yard

A shoe donation is part of Aaron Jones' Yards for Shoes campaign, presented by Cousins Subs.

For every rushing yard Jones gained, Jones and his A&A All The Way Foundation pledged to donate a pair of shoes to a child who needs them.

Wednesday's donations will go to 85 students at Audubon Technology and Communication Middle and High School.

Watch the full story in the video at the top of this article.

Yard for Shoes

