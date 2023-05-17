Watch Now
Yards for Shoes: Aaron Jones to donate shoes to children for every rushing yard

For every rushing yard Jones gained, Jones and his A&A All The Way Foundation pledged to donate a pair of shoes to a child who needs them.
Steph Brown joins us with more on Aaron Jones' shoe campaign.
Posted at 4:28 PM, May 17, 2023
A shoe donation is part of Aaron Jones' Yards for Shoes campaign, presented by Cousins Subs.

Wednesday's donations will go to 85 students at Audubon Technology and Communication Middle and High School.

Yard for Shoes

