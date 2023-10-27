WWE's LA Knight reflects on his rapid climb as he comes to Milwaukee

For WWE Superstar LA Knight, his climb in pro wrestling has been a two-decade journey.

"Surreal in some ways," LA Knight says. "At the same time it hasn't really sunk in. I don't think about it often. Kind of just, it's another day at work."

At age 41, do good things come to those who wait?

"I am an impatient guy," LA Knight says with a laugh. "So, I feel like I have to be a believer in that but at the same time I never wanted to be and look, of course there's exceptions to that. You know, if you wait too long and things never come, you're kind of a fool right? And let's just say I was probably on the brink of that and there were probably a bunch of people who thought I was a fool at some point. The joke's on them."

Now he awaits his biggest match, against champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

"Well it's going to take him about ten minutes to get to the ring so I might take a nap while he's coming down," LA Knight says. "That will have me nice and rejuvenated by the time the bell rings."

Knight almost has too many catch phrases to choose from.

"Which one?" LA Knight says. "I mean I got a few of them. You want a 'let me talk to you?' Do you want a 'who's game is it?' Do you want a 'yeah?' Do you want a 'that's not an insult that's just a fact of life?' I mean I could probably go down the line here," LA Knight says.

LA Knight and the rest of Smackdown will be at Fiserv Forum Friday night. Bell time at 7.

