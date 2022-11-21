World Cup fever reaches Milwaukee's Nomad World Pub

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee bar known for its love of travel is gearing up for one of its biggest celebrations that comes every four years, the magic of the World Cup.

“If you can come out for the Packers, you can come out for your country,” said Tim Sluga, General Manager of Nomad World Pub.

Every four years, soccer fans across the globe put on their country’s colors and root for their nation in the FIFA World Cup.

Here in Milwaukee, Nomad World Pub embraces the soccer spirit by showing almost every single game in the tournament’s schedule on its big screens.

General manager Tim Sluga says it’s always a big summertime draw for the Brady Street business, but with this year’s shift to the holiday season, it could be even bigger.

“This could be one of them that you're going to remember for the rest of your life. It's the standout; it’s the weird one. Usually, it's in the middle of summer here. We're going to see who the true fans are,” said Sluga.

Sluga says the beauty in watching the World Cup lies in Nomad’s motto, traveling the world without leaving your barstool.

“We've brought in fans from all over the world. And so you'll come on any given weekend, and you'll have just an insanely diverse crowd. I mean, people from Africa, people from Europe, people from South America, and it becomes just kind of, the melting pot,” said Sluga.

On top of showing all the games, Nomad’s sister business, SportClub, will offer its brunch menu every match day.

Sluga says all the World Cup plans show how much the love of the game has grown in our city and all that’s to come.

“This has been the catalyst for the rest of the city of Milwaukee, growing with the sport, and you see it 10, 15, 20 years ago, you didn't see the kind of excitement you see now,” said Sluga. “There's a ton of excitement coming up for the World Cup and we've been a part of growing that out.”

