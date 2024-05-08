WNBA to end long-standing policy of flying commercially for games

In Today's Talker — the popularity of women's basketball continues to grow, and it's leading to some big changes in the WNBA.

On Tuesday, the League's commissioner announced all twelve teams would begin charter travel this season. That ends the WNBA's longstanding policy of mandated commercial flights for players for regular-season games.

Disney+ also announced it will stream its first live sporting event by airing Caitlin Clark's regular season debut with the Indiana Fever. They'll open up against the Connecticut Sun.

The Phoenix Mercury v. Las Vegas Aces game will also be on Disney+.

And, speaking of the Aces, A'Ja Wilson announced she has signed an endorsement deal with Gatorade. That puts her endorsement game on par with the likes of legends like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Lionel Messi.

