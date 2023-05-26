Wisco's Sydney Vitangcol pitches and hits to incredible week

A perfect game. Two no-hitters and a game-winning 2-run homer. All for Sydney Vitangcol in one week!

"Yes, it was quite the week for me and for the team," Sydney Vitangcol says.

The Wisconsin Lutheran pitcher could sense the perfect game building.

"I could feel like every inning. Nobody’s getting on base. Nobody’s saying anything in the dugout, so keep going," Vitangcol says.

Add two other pitching gems during her special week.

"Yeah, so I had a no-hitter on Tuesday, that was a doubleheader, and then I had a no-hitter the day after my perfect game. It was my birthday," Vitangcol says.

And oh yeah. Beating arch-rival New Berlin Eisenhower with a two-run home run.

"That was Thursday, so yeah, it was unreal."

So I had to ask if she does everything but drive the bus, or does she do that too?

"No, I don't. My coaches drive the bus, obviously," Vitangcol laughs.

So how does she top it?

"Good question," Vitangcol says. "I think just keep doing what I’m doing and not get over my head about what happened last week and also being there for my team this week."

But for her and her Vikings teammates, the goal is clear.

"Our team has been looking forward to that all year. Just from last year, we made it to state for the first time ever. Just doing that and reaching that and seeing the end goal and just barely making it and just seeing like, oh we can do this," Vitangcol says.

Vitangcol is only a sophomore. She's already visited Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Northwestern, and Toledo because she'd love to play softball at the Division One level.

