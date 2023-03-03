Watch Now
Wisconsin's Jordan Stolz becomes youngest speedskating world champ

Jordan Stolz won gold in the 500m in 34.10 seconds at the Thialf, the sport's venue in the Netherlands, on Friday
First placed United States' Jordan Stolz celebrates on the podium at the end of the 500m Men event of the World Championships at Thialf ice arena Heerenveen, Netherlands, Friday, March 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 17:17:50-05

Local speedskater Jordan Stolz, 18, has just become the youngest world champion in speedskating history after winning gold at the 2023 World Championships.

Stolz won gold in the 500m in 34.10 seconds at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Friday, according to NBC Sports. He defeated Canadian Laurent Dubreuil by 36 hundredths of a second. Debreuil was the previous world champion.

NBC Sports reports the Kewaskum native is a medal contender in the 1000m on Saturday and the 1500m on Sunday. He has won two World Cup races at each distance this season.

