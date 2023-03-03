Wisconsin's Jordan Stolz becomes youngest speedskating world champ

Local speedskater Jordan Stolz, 18, has just become the youngest world champion in speedskating history after winning gold at the 2023 World Championships.

Stolz won gold in the 500m in 34.10 seconds at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Friday, according to NBC Sports. He defeated Canadian Laurent Dubreuil by 36 hundredths of a second. Debreuil was the previous world champion.

NBC Sports reports the Kewaskum native is a medal contender in the 1000m on Saturday and the 1500m on Sunday. He has won two World Cup races at each distance this season.

🚨JORDAN STOLZ IS YOUR 500M WORLD CHAMPION 🚨



Jordan has now become the YOUNGEST speed skater EVER to win at World Single Distance Championships 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uem2pKOUzq — US Speedskating (@USSpeedskating) March 3, 2023

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip