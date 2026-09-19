Wisconsin weathers Eastern Michigan in 54-10 win

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers started slowly in this game and trailed 7-0 early in the first quarter, but the Badgers reset and started to take over.

Wide receiver Terrell Henry finished the night with 160 yards on 14 catches, a new single-game program record.

"It was one of those things, if it happens, it happens. I mean this guy right here (Colton Joseph), he trusted me to get the last catches and not messed his percentage up enough," Henry said.

"Things have not been easy for him. I think it goes a lot further within that locker room, within our leadership, and within the culture of who we are," head coach Luke Fickell said.

The defense came up big for the Badgers, easily winning the turnover battle with multiple interceptions and fumble recoveries.

"We've got to challenge ourselves to be a little bit more aggressive. We've got to take some shots. If they make some plays, they make some plays. We've got to trust that our offense will turn the tides and get the momentum back," Fickell said.

"Every time defense gets a turnover or something big happens, a sack, you know, that just brings a lot of energy to the whole team — even to the offense," quarterback Colton Joseph said.

The weather also became a part of this game. The rain came down, and the ponchos were put on. Despite the weather, that didn't stop Badgers fans from attending.

"No, it did not. This is our first game of the season. We actually had a really good time, and we ran into Melvin Gordon," Pedro Dominguez said.

The Badgers get a dominant win at home, and as UW dries off, they get ready for some Big 10 action on the road against Penn State.