MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell didn’t want to speculate on how the Badgers’ strong finish to the regular season might impact his own job security.

But his players gave quite the closing argument on his behalf Friday night.

Colton Joseph threw a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores while Wisconsin’s defense continued its season-long home dominance in a 28-5 victory over Minnesota. Wisconsin outgained Minnesota 482-115 to cap a regular season in which the Badgers (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) doubled their win total from last year.

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Wisconsin running back Nate Palmer (15) lifts Paul Bunyan's Axe as teammate DeNigel Cooper (93) looks on after defeating Minnesota in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

“We’re a really good football team that is starting to act like it, starting to attack like it and ultimately starting to play like it,” Fickell said.

Fickell was occupying one of the hottest seats in college football at the start of the season after Wisconsin went a combined 9-15 from 2024-25. Asked whether he believed Wisconsin had done enough this year to assure he keeps his job, Fickell declined comment by saying “that's not for now” while focusing instead on Friday's victory.

Wisconsin's players were more direct in their responses, with Cooper Catalano saying, “Absolutely,” and fellow linebacker Mason Posa adding, “100%.”

“Coach Fick is a great coach and the staff here is great,” Posa said. “I feel like our losses have just been on players really and just on us not playing and not being disciplined. Coach Fick, what he's building here is special.”

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph, left, hands the ball off to Wisconsin running back Darrion Dupree (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Wisconsin beat Minnesota (6-6, 4-5) for just the second time in six years to regain possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the prize for the winner of this annual matchup. It also enabled Wisconsin to tie the most-played series of any Bowl Subdivision rivalry at 64-64-8.

The Badgers celebrated by grabbing the axe and pretending to try to chop down a goalpost as students poured onto the field.

Joseph rushed for 101 yards on 20 carries and completed 12 of 18 passes for 217 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Tyrell Henry and two interceptions. He had touchdown runs of 7 yards in the second quarter and 1 yard in the third period.

Joseph has rushed for 659 yards this year to set a single-season record for a Wisconsin quarterback. Tanner McAvoy had the previous record with 574 yards in 2014.

Wisconsin allowed only 44 points in six home games this season and didn't give up more than 10 points in any of them. The last time Wisconsin went a full season without yielding more than 10 points in any home game was in 1951.

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell yells during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Two of Minnesota’s points Friday came on a safety after Wisconsin offensive lineman PJ Wilkins committed a holding penalty in the end zone.

“We knew the task at hand,” Wisconsin outside linebacker Sebastian Cheeks said. “We just wanted to physically dominate all our quarters. That was our game plan.”

The Badgers led 21-3 after a first half in which they controlled possession for 22 1/2 minutes and outgained Minnesota 298-39. During that first half, Wisconsin produced 16 first downs and Minnesota had just one.

Minnesota took a 3-0 lead on Lucas Drzewiecki’s 53-yard field goal after Naiim Parrish had an 18-yard interception return on the game’s opening series.

But the Badgers dominated from there. Wisconsin scored touchdowns on each of its next three drivers while forcing three straight Minnesota three-and-outs.

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

“I just knew right there (after the interception), I got it out of my system,” Joseph said. “Let's go out there and let it fly, no more holding back. I just used that as motivation for the next drives.”

Henry's touchdown on a third-and-13 play opened the second quarter and put Wisconsin ahead for good. He celebrated the touchdown by sitting down and pretending he was rowing a boat, an apparent mockery of the “row the boat” slogan frequently used by Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck.

The night only got rougher for Fleck and the Gophers the rest of the way.

“When you talk about how you play, and you don’t play up to your standard, that 100% falls on the head football coach,” Fleck said. “You go back and look at your preparation. You go back and look at the way we practiced. You go back and look at all that stuff. I did not do a good enough job for our guys to have a chance to win that football game.”

The takeaway

AP Photo/Kayla Wolf Wisconsin wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr. (2) wields Paul Bunyan's Axe as teammate Tyreese Fearbry (7) looks on after defeating Minnesota in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

Minnesota: Considering the team with the highest rushing total has now won 20 of the last 21 Wisconsin-Minnesota matchups, the Gophers never gave themselves a chance by getting outrushed 265-11.

Wisconsin: Joseph continued his remarkable late-season surge. The Old Dominion transfer had thrown for fewer than 100 yards in three straight games before freshman Ryan Hopkins took over as Wisconsin's starting quarterback in early November. Joseph regained the starting spot last week at Purdue and has totaled 331 yards passing and 288 yards rushing in two lopsided victories.

Up next

Both teams wait to learn their bowl destinations.

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