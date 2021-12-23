Wisconsin native Justin Kasuboski gets ready to chase NFL dream

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — His college football career may be over, but Justin Kasuboski isn't done playing football yet.

The Omro native is looking to make the rare jump from Division III to the NFL.

Earlier this month, Kasuboski competed in the FCS Bowl against Division I caliber players. In January, he will take it up a notch, competing against some of college football's best in the FBS Tropical Bowl in Orlando.

Kasuboski said his time at UW Oshkosh helped prepare him for the challenges ahead.

"Just being in the WIAC, it's the toughest conference in DIII and it's a physical conference and it makes that jump a little bit easier," he said.

"I think it's just the small school mentality of being able to work hard and take any challenge that comes and be excited for it and be thankful and enjoy the ride."

Kasuboski also hopes to get an invite to the Badgers Pro Day in March.

While it is rare, several Division III players have jumped to the NFL in recent years. Notably, Quinn Meinerz and Jake Kumerow of UW-Whitewater and Dan Arnold of UW-Platteville. Former UW Oshkosh TE Joe Sommers spent some time with the Bears and Seahawks in 2016.